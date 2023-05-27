Buhari failed woefully – Ortom

The governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has dubbed the current administration of President Major General Muhammadu Buhari (ret. ), as the worst in Nigerian history, adding that the departing leader “must be told that he failed woefully and Nigerians are feeling the impact of that failure because we are all suffering.”

He claimed that in contrast to what had previously thrived under the president’s predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan, the president had sunk the nation into an unfathomable state of poverty and insecurity.

Ortom claimed that Buhari has taken Nigeria from the top to the bottom, making life miserable for all Nigerians, during the commissioning of the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards, BSCVGs, headquarters in Makurdi.

“I served under the administration of the then-President Goodluck Jonathan, and we all saw how Nigeria prospered under that administration,” he claimed. At the time, everyone was aware of the costs of goods and services.

“We also know what our exchange rate was at the time and what it is today. I want Nigerians to do a simple comparison and you will realise how bad it has been under this government and how Nigeria has been taken several years backwards by the Buhari government.

“The fact is that never in the history of Nigeria did we experience this kind of bad governance in the country.

“Corruption is so endemic in this government, yet people who steal chicken are thrown into prison, but people in government who are busy stealing the wealth of the people are walking free.

“The President recently apologised to Nigerians; we accept the apology but he must be told that he failed woefully and Nigerians are feeling the impact of that failure because we are all suffering.”

Ortom also criticized Buhari’s refusal to rein in the excesses of the armed Fulani herdsmen and label them a terrorist organization for committing the country’s atrocities.

He added that, “The President told us he is retiring to tend to his cattle, is it because he is returning to be a herder that he failed to deal decisively with herdsmen? That was unfair to Nigerians.”

The governor reaffirmed his commitment to speaking out against injustice in the nation.