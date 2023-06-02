Tinubu appoints Gbajabiamila as Chief of Staff, Akume SGF

President Bola Tinubu named Femi Gbajabiamila, the departing Speaker of the House of Representatives, as his new Chief of Staff.

Additionally, he appointed Sen. Ibrahim Hadejia, a former deputy governor of Jigawa State, as deputy chief of staff and George Akume, a former minister of special duties, as secretary to the government of the federation.

This information was provided in a statement headlined “President Tinubu appoints Gbajabiamila COS, Sen. Ibrahim Hadejia, DCOS, and George Akume, SGF,” which was released on Friday and was signed by State House Director of Information Abiodun Oladunjoye.

“In a meeting with Progressives Governors Forum, the President also named former Governor of Benue State and immediate past Minister of Special Duties, George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation,” more loading…