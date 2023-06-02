AFRICA

Tinubu appoints Gbajabiamila as Chief of Staff, Akume SGF

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Tinubu appoints Gbajabiamila as Chief of Staff, Akume SGF

President Bola Tinubu named Femi Gbajabiamila, the departing Speaker of the House of Representatives, as his new Chief of Staff.

Additionally, he appointed Sen. Ibrahim Hadejia, a former deputy governor of Jigawa State, as deputy chief of staff and George Akume, a former minister of special duties, as secretary to the government of the federation.
This information was provided in a statement headlined “President Tinubu appoints Gbajabiamila COS, Sen. Ibrahim Hadejia, DCOS, and George Akume, SGF,” which was released on Friday and was signed by State House Director of Information Abiodun Oladunjoye.

“In a meeting with Progressives Governors Forum, the President also named former Governor of Benue State and immediate past Minister of Special Duties, George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation,” more loading…

You Might Also Like

1.8 billion litres petrol available, queues won’t exceed Saturday – NNPCL

South Africa faces legal bid to force Putin’s arrest during planned summit

EFCC investigates Fayemi over N4bn money laundering

USAfrica: Nigeria, Biafra and lessons of history. By Chido Nwangwu 

Subsidy Removal: We’re In very difficult moment – Abdullahi Adamu

TAGGED: , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article 1.8 billion litres petrol available, queues won’t exceed Saturday – NNPCL 1.8 billion litres petrol available, queues won’t exceed Saturday – NNPCL
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?