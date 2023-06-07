USAfrica: Why an African elected Mayor in the U.S hardly benefits Africa.

By Edward Ejike Okpa

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Africans immigrants in America, especially Nigerians, believe that if someone of their own becomes Mayor, it may benefit Africa. That has become a part of their reasons for undue excitement.

I am saying such hardly translates or transfers collateral value. While it is a noteworthy stride, its overall impact is, by far, negligible.

What will benefit Africa is for native Africans in America to understand the extended benefits of influence through understanding how various civic, business and public agencies interact to bring about changes that drive domestic and international policies and programs. Just because one of theirs is Mayor, a purely local government role governed by the particular city’s chart and state designated form of government does not lead to any collateral value. It takes a lot to understand America and what drives what it does. Africans in America are happy being Present but lack Presence. Because of their marginal presence and limited understanding of how things work, they are not able to gain tractions like other immigrant clans who own businesses, are prevalent in zip codes and census tracts, make noticeable political contributions through fundraising and party affiliation and in so doing gain attention and ears of political figures who can carry their messages.

Mayors are not (all) that except if they are from big cities. Invest in America through engagement and participation but, above all, strive to Mentally migrate instead of just having physically migrated.

Africans have a hesitant attitude to shed their origins in order to embrace their new abode in order to become New and Improved.

The first Nigerian recorded to have entered the U.S was in 1918 through Ellis Island in New York. He is a Calabar native. Shortly after, 4 others, including Nnamdi Azikiwe, entered the U.S in 1923. So, there is documented evidence of more than 100 yrs of Nigerians in America. What has it done for the prestige of Nigerian-Americans or American-Nigerians? If you subscribe to “beer parlor” chants, it appears a lot. But when compared to (immigrants from India) who have produced 2 U.S governors and many high profilers, the Nigerians dance in the square is basically a case driven by a culture of low expectations. Like the US Air Force motto says ‘Aim High’, followed by the motto of the U.S Army – Be all you can be. Those seem to be oblivious to Nigerians who are more interested in graduation celebrations and parading degrees, ending up looking for jobs.

Take the case of Vietnamese nail salon owners – their aggregate contributions to the US economy are more than $60 billion through such and they get institutional support. No African immigrant group in North America has had such an impact on any US economy via business ownership.

Now, go jump up and down about someone becoming a Mayor.

*Edward Ejike Okpa, a contributor of opinion to USAfricaonline.com, is a real estate executive and Trump supporter near Dallas. He has contested twice unsuccessfully for local elections in the Dallas area.