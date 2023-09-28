AFRICA

USAfrica: Nigeria’s Abia State Governor Otti building region’s first seaport

USAfrica: Nigeria’s Abia State Governor Otti building region’s first seaport
Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

In continuing his agenda to enhance the business logistics and capacity of the economy of Abia State, Governor Alex Otti will formally flag off the seaport project located in Owazza, in Ụkwa East, on September 30, 2023. It is being developed alongside the Abia Industrial and Innovation Park, on more than 1,000 hectares of land. 

The Abia State government added that it has already secured the support of a major stakeholder to build a technology innovation and incubation center within the Park. 

According to Dr. Otti, the park is planned to host multiple layers of businesses including modular refineries and petrochemical and fertilizer plants. 

He announced these projects at the ongoing South-East Summit in Owerri, Imo State.

He noted that the investments should benefit chains of other enterprises that would take advantage of the oil and gas deposits in Ukwa, especially the facts of its nearness to Aba and Port Harcourt.

He called on the business and political leaders to set the pace by identifying valuable investment opportunities, stating: “We must lead the way and there are lots of opportunities waiting to be harnessed in oil and gas, hospitality, transportation, education and so much more.”

USAfricaLIVE.com notes that the popular Governor who has been in office for about 120 days proactively led the way in the rebuilding/construction of roads, effective channeling of flood and clearing of waste/trash/refuse in the once glorious city of Aba. By Chido Nwangwu

USAfrica: Ali Bongo and the 40 thieves. By Chido Nwangwu

