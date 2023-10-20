Uzodimma deserves reelection – Imo lawmaker

Amarachi Amadi, a representative for Imo State’s Ikeduru/Mbaitoli Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, has urged the residents of the state to vote to keep Hope Uzodimma as governor in the state’s next governorship election on November 11.

The 30-year-old federal lawmaker stated that Uzodimma being reelected as the state’s governor would be the best thing that could happen to the state right now at a stakeholders meeting he organized on Thursday to give an account of performance during his first four months in office and to fulfill his electioneering promises.

Amadi claimed that the governor had accomplished a lot in terms of infrastructure, job creation, timely payment of salaries and pensions, and improvement of the agricultural, medical, and educational sectors, among other things.

The young politician claimed that Uzodimma had the ability and experience to advance the state the most of all the governor contenders.

He stated the governor was doing a good job combating insecurity and strengthening the state’s democracy.

Amadi provided 14 branded Sienna vehicles to coordinators around the federal constituency to aid in Uzodimma’s reelection campaign, stating that the biggest goal was to have Uzodimma reelected as governor on November 11.

The Zonal Intervention Project worth over N100m would be included in the federal budget cited in the electoral ward in his federal constituency that receives the highest number of votes for the All Progressives Congress at the state’s governorship election on November 11.

He said “Please vote for the governor come November 11 governorship election in Imo State. Our governor has done well in his first tenure in office. He has done well in job creation, provision of infrastructure, tackling of insecurity and lifting our major sectors like education, agriculture, health and tourism.

“To support this project, I am donating 14 branded Siena vehicles to the coordinators. This is to give impetus to the reelection bid of our governor in our federal constituency.

“Also, any ward in our federal constituency that delivers the highest number of votes come November 11, will have the Zonal Intervention Project which is worth over N100m captured in the federal budget cited in that ward. We will do it.”

Electoral wards and voting units that provided him the most votes during his election in February and March also received rewards from the lawmaker.

Each of the wards in the federal constituency that supported him the most during the most recent National Assembly election received a brand-new motorcycle from him.

Amaike, Ezinihitte, Ogbaku, Afara/Eziama, Ogwa 1 and 2, Orodo A and B, Umunoha/Azara, Ifekala, Ubomiri, and Umuagwu/Umunwaoha were among the wards of the Mbaitoli Local Government Area.

The Atta 1 and 2 wards, Amakohia, Avuvu, Amata, Inyishi/Umudim, Ngugo/Ikembara, Okwu/Eziama, Ugirike, Uzoagba, Iho, Amaimo, and Akabo wards in the Ikeduru Local Government Area received the motorcycle due to receiving the most votes.

Also, each of the wards of the local governments with the highest vote totals received two Sienna cars from the legislator.

The deputy candidate for governor of Uzodimma, Mrs. Chinyere Ekomaru, stated in her remarks that she was surprised to see a lawmaker delivering his pledges within the shortest period of time in government.

She asked the residents of the federal constituency to cast their votes for the APC on November 11 and noted that the governor had a lot to accomplish during his second term.