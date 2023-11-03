BUSINESS

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of FTX found guilty of $8 billion fraud

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of FTX found guilty of $8 billion fraud
Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and chief executive officer of FTX Cryptocurrency Derivatives Exchange, speaks during the Institute of International Finance (IIF) annual membership meeting in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. This year's conference theme is "The Search for Stability in an Era of Uncertainty, Realignment and Transformation." Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of FTX, was found guilty of embezzling $8 billion from users of his defunct cryptocurrency exchange.

Following a month-long trial, a 12-member jury in Manhattan federal court found Bankman-Fried guilty on all seven counts against him. This means that Bankman-Fried might spend decades in jail when he is sentenced on March 28, 2024, by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan.

About a year had passed since FTX declared bankruptcy in a sudden company collapse that rocked financial markets and destroyed his estimated $26 billion personal wealth.

After just over four hours of deliberation, the jury returned a verdict, according to a Reuters report.

The verdict represented a win for the U.S. Justice Department and Manhattan’s chief federal prosecutor, Damian Williams, who made it his mission to eradicate financial market misconduct.

Damian Williams during a session with reporters outside the courthouse,  said:  

“The crypto industry might be new, the players like Sam Bankman-Fried may be new, but this kind of fraud is as old as time and we have no patience for it.”  

In a statement, his defense attorney Mark Cohen expressed his disappointment but acknowledged the jury’s verdict.

“Mr. Bankman-Fried maintains his innocence and will continue to vigorously fight the charges against him,” he said. 

Earlier in his trial, Bankman-Fried stated in his testimony that Alameda “borrowed” money from the exchange rather than defrauding FTX consumers or taking their money.

The prosecution contended that Bankman-Fried misled investors and caused thousands of FTX investors to lose billions of dollars. They also said he was given numerous chances to be honest, but he chose to be more deceitful.

According to the DOJ’s December 2022 indictment, Bankman-Fried intentionally misled FTX clients by utilizing their deposits to finance investments in other businesses, settle debts with lenders, and cover other costs.

The jury and the court found that statement to be truthful after considering a ton of evidence and rendering a verdict.

After pleading guilty, former FTX executives Gary Wang and Nishad Singh, as well as former CEO of Alameda Caroline Ellison, testified for the prosecution, claiming he gave them orders to commit crimes, such as assisting Alameda in stealing from FTX and lying to lenders and investors about the companies’ financial situation.

The defense claimed that in an effort to obtain leniency at sentencing, the three—who have not yet received a sentence—falsely accused Bankman-Fried. Kaplan might be asked by prosecutors to consider their cooperation while determining the appropriate sentence.

You Might Also Like

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) assures Nigerians of sufficient stock of currency notes

All Africans can travel to Rwanda visa-free – President Kagame

Senegal’s electoral commission calls for Sonko’s reinstatement of voting rights

Boko Haram leaves dozens dead in Yobe State, Nigeria

USAfrica: Biden’s 2024 reelection challenge from Democrat Phillips. By Chido Nwangwu

TAGGED: , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) assures Nigerians of sufficient stock of currency notes Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) assures Nigerians of sufficient stock of currency notes
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
adbanner
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights