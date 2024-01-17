Trevor Noah wins Emmy award for best variety talk series

South African comedian Trevor Noah and the team behind “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” were bestowed with the award for outstanding variety talk series at the 75th Emmy Awards.

The event, delayed this year due to Hollywood strikes, witnessed Trevor Noah expressing his gratitude on Monday (Jan. 15) and paying tribute to U.S. producer and writer Jon Stewart.

Noah acknowledged the show’s foundation laid by Jon Stewart, stating, “Well, I think it’s a testament to the people who helped craft the show. You know, there’s no denying the genius of Jon Stewart that basically laid the foundation for every single Emmy winner in this category for, you know, decades, almost. It hasn’t been decades. I was like 20.”

Reflecting on the collaboration of remarkable individuals like Jon Stewart, Stephen Colbert, and John Oliver, Noah expressed his honor in being part of the winning formula. He likened the experience to being part of a winning football team, stating, “It feels like being part of like a winning football team. And I mean football like soccer, um, where you just go like, yeah, I was I was part of that year.”

Noah, who announced his departure from the show in December 2022 after seven years of hosting, shared his appreciation for the collective effort that contributed to the show’s success.

The ceremony, held on the Martin Luther King holiday, also celebrated three Black actresses winning major awards, including outstanding supporting actress for Ayo Edebiri, of Nigerian heritage.

(AP)