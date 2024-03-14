USAfrica: TikTok, National Security and Power play. By Chido Nwangwu

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

By Chido Nwangwu. Follow on X (Twitter) @Chido247

The social media and its many apps have since become dominant tools of influence in local and international communications. They are very potent for advocacy, news distribution and, in many cases, for the deployment of propaganda.

Once you have your phone and data active, they are easily accessible. They are very dynamic. They are instant. They ar not expensive to deploy. They are very effective. It is the platform of first choice of the new generation as billions of users join and share a mix of factual reports, sometimes deceptive materials, phishing links and misleading information.

Essentially, they have become critical and valuable tools in the games nations play and for creative businesses. But they have national and international security implications, and leverage for many countries!

These points are important in order to provide some realistic context to the latest debates and critical moves being made against the social media giant TikTok.

On March 13, 2024, the House of Representatives of the United States voted overwhelmingly (352-65) to approve a bipartisan bill that would require the parent company of TikTok, known as ByteDance, to sell the social media app or face a ban on all U.S. devices, phones, desktops and all others.

Why was this vote so popular in the United States and other places?

ByteDance has encompassing obligations and relationships with the Chinese Communist Party, that is, the government of China essentially has overwhelming influence on the company that owns the extremely popular TikTok.

Senators Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), the chair and ranking member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, in a statement released after the bi-partisan vote at the House of Representatives, said: “We are united in our concern about the national security threat posed by TikTok – a platform with enormous power to influence and divide Americans whose parent company ByteDance remains legally required to do the bidding of the Chinese Communist Party.”

Still on the issue of national security and TikTok, I read a few hours ago, the commentary by James Andrew Lewis, published by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). He summarized that “Recent legislation in the House of Representatives highlights the discussion of national security risks from the use of TikTok have identified three potential sources of danger. The first is that TikTok is part of a nefarious Chinese government influence operation designed to sway U.S. politics. The second is that TikTok can be used to collect personal data on Americans. The third is that voluntarily downloading TikTok onto phones or devices allows for the injection of malicious software by China. Only the third source creates serious risk.”

On the other side of the argument are those who insist that banning of the social media platform TikTok would be a violation of the free speech rights of millions of Americans. For example, the youngest member of Congress, and opponent of the bill, 27 years old Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost, a Democrat, has said “I think that it is a violation of people’s First Amendment rights…. TikTok is a place for people to express ideas. I have many small businesses in my district and content creators in my district.” He also expressed his concern “about our data being collected and being misused by both foreign adversaries and also domestic companies.”

A TikTok spokesperson said “This legislation has a predetermined outcome: a total ban of TikTok in the United States. The government is attempting to strip 170 million Americans of their Constitutional right to free expression. This will damage millions of businesses, deny artists an audience and destroy the livelihoods of countless creators across the country,”

At the level of the presidential campaigns, President Joe Biden has stated he will sign legislation limiting the power and leverage of TikTok. Former President Donald Trump of the Republican Party is opposed to such action. He was previously in support. It is important to note that Jeff Yass, a major donor to the Republican party is an investor in TikTok. He met with Trump only a few days ago.

I think that the issues regarding this TikTok potential ban are being debated with considerations of national security interests, threat assessments and freedom of speech.

It is about power play and countervailing check on the massive and expanding influence and leverage of China inside the United States and other parts of the world. The critical question remains: is it realistic? Is it too late? Time will tell….

•Dr. Chido Nwangwu, author of the forthcoming 2024 book, MLK, Mandela & Achebe: Power, Leadership and Identity., is Founder of the first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper on the internet, USAfricaonline.com, and established USAfrica in 1992 in Houston.He has appeared as an analyst on CNN, ALJazeera, SKYnews, and served as an adviser on Africa business to Houston’s former Mayor Lee Brown. Follow him on Twitter @Chido247