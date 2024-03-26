Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Nigerian court sentences Chinese national to death

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Nigerian court sentences Chinese national to death

A Chinese national was sentenced to death by a Nigerian court on Tuesday following his conviction for the murder of his girlfriend, as reported by The Associated Press. Frank Geng-Quangrong was found guilty by a local court in Kano state, the economic hub of northern Nigeria, as stated by Kano Justice Commissioner Haruna Dederi. Despite pleading not guilty, Geng-Quangrong was pronounced guilty.

“This verdict underscores the imperative for individuals entering a society to adhere to its established legal framework,” remarked Commissioner Dederi.

Capital punishment is frequently imposed in Nigeria for serious offenses, often involving individuals from other countries. Notably, in 2022, a Danish citizen received a death sentence by hanging for the murder of his wife and daughter.

Nevertheless, executions are infrequent, necessitating approval from state governors. According to Nigerian human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong, only two death warrants have been signed since 1999.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Geng-Quangrong stands accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend, 22-year-old Ummukulsum Sani, at a Kano residence in September 2022. Reports from local media indicate his claim of self-defense in the incident.

He retains the option to appeal the verdict within three months at Nigeria’s Court of Appeal.

(AP)

You Might Also Like

Super Eagles stunned 2-0 by Mali’s Les Aigles — ahead of 2026 World Cup qualifiers

First Lady Tinubu, our graduates drive cabs in Nigeria. By Suyi Ayodele

Senegal’s ruling coalition Presidential candidate concedes defeat, congratulates 44-years old Faye

USAfrica: Nigeria’s Budget Shenanigans and rotten underbelly of its democracy. By Chris Uchenna Agbedo

Beyond the Delta Bloodbath. By Chidi Amuta

Share This Article
Previous Article South African court rejects attempt to deregister Zuma's party South African court rejects attempt to deregister Zuma’s party
Next Article First Lady Tinubu, our graduates drive cabs in Nigeria. By Suyi Ayodele First Lady Tinubu, our graduates drive cabs in Nigeria. By Suyi Ayodele
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Super Eagles stunned 2-0 by Mali's Les Aigles — ahead of 2026 World Cup qualifiers
AFRICA

Super Eagles stunned 2-0 by Mali’s Les Aigles — ahead of 2026 World Cup qualifiers

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
First Lady Tinubu, our graduates drive cabs in Nigeria. By Suyi Ayodele
South African court rejects attempt to deregister Zuma’s party
Senegal’s ruling coalition Presidential candidate concedes defeat, congratulates 44-years old Faye
Teach For Nigeria Now Accepting Applications for 2024 Fellowship Cohort
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?