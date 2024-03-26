Nigerian court sentences Chinese national to death

A Chinese national was sentenced to death by a Nigerian court on Tuesday following his conviction for the murder of his girlfriend, as reported by The Associated Press. Frank Geng-Quangrong was found guilty by a local court in Kano state, the economic hub of northern Nigeria, as stated by Kano Justice Commissioner Haruna Dederi. Despite pleading not guilty, Geng-Quangrong was pronounced guilty.

“This verdict underscores the imperative for individuals entering a society to adhere to its established legal framework,” remarked Commissioner Dederi.

Capital punishment is frequently imposed in Nigeria for serious offenses, often involving individuals from other countries. Notably, in 2022, a Danish citizen received a death sentence by hanging for the murder of his wife and daughter.

Nevertheless, executions are infrequent, necessitating approval from state governors. According to Nigerian human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong, only two death warrants have been signed since 1999.

Geng-Quangrong stands accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend, 22-year-old Ummukulsum Sani, at a Kano residence in September 2022. Reports from local media indicate his claim of self-defense in the incident.

He retains the option to appeal the verdict within three months at Nigeria’s Court of Appeal.

