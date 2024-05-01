Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Chinese authorities to ensure orderly college entrance exam

On May 1st, 2024, China’s Ministry of Education, alongside other relevant authorities, affirmed their commitment to implementing effective measures and plans to ensure the smooth execution of the upcoming national college entrance exam.

During a recent meeting, officials emphasized the importance of designing high-quality exam content and ensuring well-organized college admissions procedures. Additionally, efforts were pledged to deepen the reform of the college entrance exam system, comprehensively enhance the exam environment, and provide high-caliber services for examinees.

The focus on ensuring the orderly conduct of the national college entrance exam underscores China’s dedication to maintaining the integrity and fairness of the educational assessment process. As preparations continue, the authorities aim to create an environment conducive to optimal performance for all participants in the examination.

