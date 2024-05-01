Support USAfricaLIVE.com

POLITICS

Judge fines Trump for contempt, threatens jail

In a courtroom drama that unfolded on Tuesday, former US President Donald Trump found himself held in contempt of court by Judge Juan Merchan for repeatedly violating a gag order in his criminal trial. The judge imposed a fine of $9,000 on Trump and warned that further violations could lead to jail time.

The ruling came after Judge Merchan found Trump in breach of a gag order prohibiting him from publicly discussing witnesses and family members of court officials. Trump was found to have violated the order on nine separate occasions, with each breach resulting in a $1,000 fine.

The violations primarily stemmed from Trump’s posts on his Truth Social platform and campaign website, many of which targeted key witnesses in the case, including Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels. The judge ordered Trump to delete the offending posts, all of which were taken down by Tuesday afternoon.

In announcing the ruling, Judge Merchan emphasized the importance of upholding the court’s orders and warned that continued violations would not be tolerated. He underscored the seriousness of the matter by stating that jail time could be a necessary punishment if Trump persisted in flouting the gag order.

Despite arguments from Trump’s attorneys asserting that the gag order infringed on his First Amendment rights, Judge Merchan remained steadfast in his decision. The judge also noted that he would halt the trial on May 17 to allow Trump to attend his son Barron’s high school graduation.

The courtroom proceedings on Tuesday included testimony from a Hollywood lawyer involved in negotiating hush money deals related to the case. The trial is set to resume on Thursday with further examination of the witness.

As the legal battle unfolds, Trump’s actions and the ensuing consequences serve as a reminder of the complexities and challenges surrounding high-profile criminal trials. The case continues to draw significant attention as it navigates through the judicial process.

