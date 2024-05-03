Liberian President signs order for war crimes court

Liberian President Joseph Boakai took a significant step on Thursday, May 2, 2024, by signing an executive order to establish a war crimes court, aimed at delivering long-awaited justice to victims of grave abuses during the country’s two civil wars.

Spanning from 1989 to 2003, these conflicts were marked by widespread atrocities, including massacres, rape, and the exploitation of child soldiers. Following the cessation of hostilities, a Truth and Reconciliation Committee recommended the establishment of a special court to prosecute those accused of perpetrating these crimes.

However, tangible progress on this front remained elusive until President Boakai assumed office last year. Proposing a resolution to create the specialized court, President Boakai garnered support from Liberia’s lower house and senate, culminating in the official enactment of the executive order.

Expressing gratitude towards the legislators for their collaborative efforts, President Boakai underscored the pivotal role of justice and healing in fostering lasting peace and reconciliation. “The conviction that brings us here today is that, for peace and harmony to have a chance to prevail, justice and healing must perfect the groundwork,” remarked President Boakai during a special address.

The move has been met with approval from activists and civil society organizations advocating for increased accountability for the crimes committed during the conflicts, which claimed the lives of approximately 250,000 individuals. Once operational, the court will function within Liberia, adhering to international standards, and will receive support from international bodies, including the United Nations. Additionally, it will be empowered to address economic crimes alongside its primary mandate of prosecuting war crimes.

Despite the widespread support for the court’s establishment, dissenting voices within Liberia have expressed concerns about potential repercussions, citing fears of reopening past wounds and the perceived risk of undermining an existing amnesty law that played a role in ending the hostilities.