USAfrica: In regional maritime security, Nigerian Navy arrests wanted MV Blu-Shark

USAfrica: In regional maritime security, Nigerian Navy arrests wanted MV Blu-Shark
MV-Blu-Shark-arrested-by-NigerianNavy-photo-news-via-USAfrica

 Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

The Nigerian Navy has announced the arrest of MV Blu-Shark within Nigerian waters. In the news release sent today, May 10, 2024 to USAfricaonline.com and signed by Commodore A. Adams-Aliu (for the Chief of the Naval Staff), the Navy stated that:

 On 2 May 2024, the Multinational Maritime Co-ordination Center Zone D issued an alert message for a search and possible arrest of MV Blu-Shark with IMO number 8767783. The vessel was alleged to have escaped from Port Gentil Gabon on 2 May 2024 at about 11:35pm without obtaining necessary customs clearance documents from the Gabonese maritime, judicial and customs authorities. Following the alert, the Nigerian Navy (NN) using her Maritime Domain Awareness facilities USAfrica: In regional maritime security, Nigerian Navy arrests wanted MV Blu-Sharkvectored Nigerian Navy Ship OSE (NNS OSE) to intercept and arrest the vessel. NNS OSE successfully arrested the vessel at about 1152hours on 6 May 2024 at Latitude 040 49 929’E, Longitude 008017 602’E, off Calabar waters.

The arrest of MV Blu-Shark is part of existing collaborative efforts between regional maritime security agencies in the Gulf of Guinea under the Yaoundé Code of Conduct on Maritime Security in the Region. It is also in line with the Chief of Naval Staff Strategic end state towards a safe and secure maritime environment in order to enhance the Nation’s Blue Economy. The NN will conduct preliminary investigations to ascertain the veracity of the allegation with a view to handling the vessel in line with the dictates of the Yaoundé Code of Conduct. 

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla seizes this opportunity to commend the officers and ratings of NNS OSE for their professionalism in apprehending the alleged fleeing vessel. The CNS also reiterates the Navy’s commitment to collaborating with neighboring countries to combat transnational maritime crimes in the region.

By USAfricaLIVE
Previous Article USAfrica: Africa's red notice, Putin is nearby. By Chidi Amuta
