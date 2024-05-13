Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Chad’s interim Prime Minister challenges election results

Chad’s interim Prime Minister, Succès Masra, has taken legal action by filing a petition with the Constitutional Council challenging the preliminary outcomes of the recent presidential election held in the country.

General Mahamat Déby, under whom Masra serves, was declared the victor of the election with 61% of the vote. However, Masra asserts his own claim to victory.

In a statement shared on social media on Sunday, Masra declared, “With the assistance of legal counsel, we have formally submitted a petition to the Constitutional Council to ensure the integrity of the electoral process.”

Allegations raised by Masra and his Transformers’ party include claims of ballot box tampering, with accusations of stuffing and removal of ballot boxes by military personnel for counting elsewhere. Additionally, reports indicate arrests of opposition members and threats against Masra and his supporters.

Despite these challenges, Masra emphasized the peaceful stance of his followers, stating, “For the betterment of our nation, our supporters maintain their commitment to non-violence. Genuine transformation cannot occur amidst chaos.”

Prior to the release of election results, Masra had called upon his supporters to peacefully demonstrate in defense of their votes.

The Constitutional Council is expected to render a decision in the coming days regarding the validity of the preliminary results, addressing appeals from both Masra and another candidate, Yacine Abdramane Sakine, who contested the outcome.

While Chad’s new president has yet to be officially confirmed by the council, several international leaders, including Nigeria’s Bola Tinubu and Guinea Bissau’s Umaro Sissoco Embalo, have extended congratulations to General Mahamat Déby.

