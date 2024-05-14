Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Militants demands Okomu oil shares

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Militants demands Okomu oil shares

On Sunday night (May 12, 2024), the militant group “Ijaw Freedom Fighters” launched an assault on the Imariogha community near the Okomu Oil Palm Plantation, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). The group demanded 25% of Okomu Oil shares, stating their lack of interest in confronting security operatives but rather targeting the palm oil firm.

During the attack, more than eight vehicles were set ablaze. NAN’s investigation revealed that the group targeted the community, formerly known as AT&P, located in the Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State.

Mr. Funsho Adegboye, Commissioner of Police in Edo, confirmed the incident to NAN via a telephone interview from Benin. He stated, “We are aware of the incident and have visited the community. We are already holding talks in partnership with sister security organisations and Okomu Oil Palm company to arrest the situation.”

An eyewitness reported to NAN that the attackers entered the community from the riverside around midnight, firing shots into the air and setting approximately eight private vehicles on fire, causing significant damage to several houses.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Mr. Rex Akpokiniovo, a community leader, informed NAN that the attack resulted in one fatality. A community elder, Pa Gabriel Okorugbe, was injured and admitted to a hospital. He stated, “The corpse of the dead person has been taken away by the police. My house was attacked and my car burnt down by the gunmen who came into the community at midnight and started shooting sporadically into the air. One of the Okomu workers, who resides in the community, was killed while the invaders left a warning note on his chest.”

The note addressed to Governor Godwin Obaseki revealed that the assailants, identifying themselves as the Ijaw Freedom Fighters, issued several demands to the management of Okomu Oil Palm Plc, including a directorship position and 25% of the company’s shares. The group stated, “We are not fighting any security personnel but Okomu Oil company.”

Okomu Oil Palm Plc has faced a series of attacks on its staff and facilities in recent weeks. Nairametrics earlier reported the company’s complaint about armed group attacks and the destruction of its facilities. The company also noted in a statement on the NGX that it has faced two separate attacks this month and is collaborating with relevant security operatives to investigate and apprehend the perpetrators.

You Might Also Like

Zimbabwe still maintains passport fees in USD

USAfrica: My Grandmother, Her Gods, and I (Part Iii). By Okey Anueyiagu

Chad’s interim Prime Minister challenges election results

Nigeria and its escalating problem of humongous budget paddings. By Tunde Olusunle

Tension in South Africa; top Court to rule on appeal seeking to declare 82-yrs old ex-Prez Zuma Ineligible for May 29 election

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article USAfrica: My Grandmother, Her Gods, and I (Part Iii). By Okey Anueyiagu
Next Article Zimbabwe still maintains passport fees in USD Zimbabwe still maintains passport fees in USD
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Zimbabwe still maintains passport fees in USD
TRAVEL

Zimbabwe still maintains passport fees in USD

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
USAfrica: My Grandmother, Her Gods, and I (Part Iii). By Okey Anueyiagu
Nigeria’s north and its paedophilic mass weddings By Suyi Ayodele
Chad’s interim Prime Minister challenges election results
Nigeria and its escalating problem of humongous budget paddings. By Tunde Olusunle
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?