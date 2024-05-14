Militants demands Okomu oil shares

On Sunday night (May 12, 2024), the militant group “Ijaw Freedom Fighters” launched an assault on the Imariogha community near the Okomu Oil Palm Plantation, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). The group demanded 25% of Okomu Oil shares, stating their lack of interest in confronting security operatives but rather targeting the palm oil firm.

During the attack, more than eight vehicles were set ablaze. NAN’s investigation revealed that the group targeted the community, formerly known as AT&P, located in the Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State.

Mr. Funsho Adegboye, Commissioner of Police in Edo, confirmed the incident to NAN via a telephone interview from Benin. He stated, “We are aware of the incident and have visited the community. We are already holding talks in partnership with sister security organisations and Okomu Oil Palm company to arrest the situation.”

An eyewitness reported to NAN that the attackers entered the community from the riverside around midnight, firing shots into the air and setting approximately eight private vehicles on fire, causing significant damage to several houses.

Mr. Rex Akpokiniovo, a community leader, informed NAN that the attack resulted in one fatality. A community elder, Pa Gabriel Okorugbe, was injured and admitted to a hospital. He stated, “The corpse of the dead person has been taken away by the police. My house was attacked and my car burnt down by the gunmen who came into the community at midnight and started shooting sporadically into the air. One of the Okomu workers, who resides in the community, was killed while the invaders left a warning note on his chest.”

The note addressed to Governor Godwin Obaseki revealed that the assailants, identifying themselves as the Ijaw Freedom Fighters, issued several demands to the management of Okomu Oil Palm Plc, including a directorship position and 25% of the company’s shares. The group stated, “We are not fighting any security personnel but Okomu Oil company.”

Okomu Oil Palm Plc has faced a series of attacks on its staff and facilities in recent weeks. Nairametrics earlier reported the company’s complaint about armed group attacks and the destruction of its facilities. The company also noted in a statement on the NGX that it has faced two separate attacks this month and is collaborating with relevant security operatives to investigate and apprehend the perpetrators.