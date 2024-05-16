Tunisia targets journalists and critics

Tunisia has witnessed a series of arrests targeting government critics, including journalists and lawyers, prompting concern from international allies.

President Kais Saied’s administration initiated a crackdown on perceived opponents, detaining activists such as Saadia Mosbah and France 24 cameraman Hamdi Tlili. Lawyer Sonia Dahmani was also among those detained.

While Tlili was released without charges, radio journalist Borhen Bsaies and columnist Mourad Zeghidi remain in pre-trial detention. They are accused of violating cybercrime laws by allegedly spreading fake news and undermining state security. Bsaies’s lawyer emphasized the lack of clear evidence linking his client to these charges.

Criticism of the president often results in accusations of undermining state security, indicating a broader attack on press freedom. Reporters Without Borders condemned the arrests and called for an end to the government’s authoritarian tactics.

These developments signify a troubling trend in Tunisia, where political arrests have become more frequent under President Saied’s rule, raising concerns both domestically and internationally. On Tuesday, the European Union, Tunisia’s top trade partner, issued a rare rebuke of Tunisian authorities, describing the arrests as worrisome.

“Freedoms of expression and association, as well as the independence of the judiciary, are guaranteed by the Tunisian Constitution and constitute the basis of our partnership,” stated the EU spokesperson.

State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel addressed reporters, stating that the U.S. was engaging with Tunisia about the arrests, particularly those of attorneys.

“This kind of action is inconsistent with what we think are universal rights that are explicitly guaranteed in the Tunisian constitution, and we’ve been clear about that at all levels,” Patel said.

Tunisia is a key ally for the U.S. and the EU on issues ranging from security to migration in the Mediterranean.

The arrests were the latest under a controversial cybercrime law known as Decree 54, which authorities have used to pursue prominent political opponents since 2022. A growing number of groups, including the country’s largest labor union and its journalists’ affiliate, condemned the law and the arrests.

The General Union of Journalists on Tuesday criticized the law for stifling freedom of expression, describing it as “a sword of Damocles hanging over the heads of journalists.” They noted that the two journalists risk facing fines and up to five years in prison if found guilty in court next week.

These arrests mark a continuation of Saied’s tumultuous first term in office, months ahead of a yet-to-be-scheduled presidential election expected this fall. Leading opposition parties are expected to boycott the contest.