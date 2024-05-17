Fubara promises prudent revenue use and development

On Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Elele, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State committed to the prudent management of the state’s revenue during his administration. This pledge was made during the inauguration of the N80.3 billion, 33.5-kilometre Elele-Egbeda-Omoku Road dual carriageway and bridge project in Emohua Local Government Area.

Governor Fubara assured residents of his dedication to serving their interests, emphasizing that no distractions would deter his government from this goal. He stated, “So, I assure you that every Kobo will be accounted for in Rivers State. We are people that are transparent; that are ready to serve in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.”

Expressing displeasure at recent attacks on his supporters by hoodlums allegedly backed by outgoing Local Government Council chairmen, Fubara warned that those who attack innocent citizens in the name of politics would face consequences. “It is unfortunate that after we inaugurated the Aleto-Ogale-Ebubu-Eteo Road project on Tuesday and left, some people went there and attacked our people. There is no need for that. Nobody has a monopoly on violence,” he said.

Advising local government chairmen nearing the end of their tenure, Fubara added, “I am advising those people who call themselves local government chairmen and that have few days in office, to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner.”

Highlighting the transient nature of political power, the governor urged politicians to act with caution. “Politics will come and go, but we will still live our lives. If you deliberately hurt anybody because of expressing your useless support, nobody will forgive you. I have been the target of abuse as the Governor who doesn’t know what to do with power, but have I said anything? So, I am begging everyone to conduct themselves properly because I do not want anything that will bring problem in this state,” he stated.

Regarding the project, Fubara explained that the Elele-Egbeda-Omoku Road and bridge project would be financed from the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), with 50 percent of the project cost already paid. He assured that the project would be completed within 24 months, and the contractor, Craneburg Construction Company, had confirmed this timeframe in the contract agreement. “We are constructing this road out of our genuine commitment to serve the people, not because we have any economic interest here,” he noted.

Former House of Representatives member Sen. John Mbata commended the potential economic impact of the road once completed. He also praised Governor Fubara’s peaceful approach and leadership style, which involves inclusiveness and consultation with all stakeholders in the state. “We have moved away from the time when the governor of the state is seen as a god and demanded worship. We are now having a governor that has become a symbol and a rallying point for the people,” he said.