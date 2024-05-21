Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Mali jails Professor for criticizing Junta

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Mali jails Professor for criticizing Junta

A court in Mali has sentenced economist Etienne Fakaba Sissoko to two years in prison, with one year suspended, for his critical analysis of the military junta in his book.

Ibrahim Marhouf Sacko, Sissoko’s lawyer, announced the verdict and indicated plans to appeal.

Sissoko, a professor at the University of Bamako, was charged with harming the state’s reputation, defamation, and spreading misinformation due to his 2023 publication on government communication during Mali’s transition period.

The Book

The book reportedly scrutinizes the military government’s use of propaganda, manipulation, and deceit to sway public opinion, particularly during the promised transition period back to civilian rule.

The junta failed to meet their initial deadline of March 2024 for the return to democracy, and no new date has been set.

During the May 6 hearing, Sissoko defended his work, emphasizing his reliance on factual evidence and expert analysis.

Historical Context

This is not Sissoko’s first conflict with the authorities. In 2022, he was jailed for several months after criticizing the government’s stance on Christmas celebrations and questioning the validity of his academic credentials. Sissoko, who previously served as an advisor to the ousted president, also made public comments about the economic impact of sanctions imposed on Mali by neighboring West African nations, which his lawyer suggests might be the real reason behind his recent imprisonment.

Background

Mali has been experiencing political and security instability since 2012, facing ongoing attacks from insurgents, armed groups, and a separatist movement in the north.

