Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

USAfrica: Tinubu commissions 3 Warships and 2 Helicopters, opens Nigerian Navy International Maritime Conference 2024

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
USAfrica: Tinubu commissions 3 Warships and 2 Helicopters, opens Nigerian Navy International Maritime Conference 2024
President_Tinubu-and-ChiefNavalStaff-Ogalla

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

The President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, was the Special Guest of Honour (SGOH) at the commissioning of 3xWarships and 2x Helicopters by the Nigerian Navy in Naval Dockyard Limited in Lagos, yesterday May 30, 2024. 

USAfrica: Tinubu commissions 3 Warships and 2 Helicopters, opens Nigerian Navy International Maritime Conference 2024He was represented by the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima GCON, who flagged off a Regional Maritime Exercise(REMEX) and declared the Nigerian Navy International Maritime Conference (IMC) 2024, open. All three events (commissioning, flag-off and conference) were to commemorate the Nigerian Navy’s 68th Anniversary.

In his remarks, the President commended the Navy and the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla for creating “a safe and secure maritime environment.” The President referred to the Nigerian Navy as “lifeguards of Nigeria’s Maritime Environment” and applauded Vice Admiral Ogalla’s anti-crude oil theft operations which have led to increasing levels of oil production for Nigeria USAfrica: Tinubu commissions 3 Warships and 2 Helicopters, opens Nigerian Navy International Maritime Conference 2024

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

The 3 newly acquired ships and 2 helicopters commissioned by the Vice President were;

– NNS OCHUZOR -35m Hydrographic Survey Vessel.

– NNS CHALAWA – 32m Seaward Defence Boat (SDB)

– NNS ZUR 32m (Seaward Defence Boat) 

– Helo NN 412

– Helo NN 414

The VP flagged off the REMEX tagged “ABO-OKUN,” onboard the Helo-Deck of NNS KADA as participating ships from various navies filed past. The navies involved in the exercise include Brazil, Cameroon,China and 11xNN  ships with 2xHelicopters.USAfrica: Tinubu commissions 3 Warships and 2 Helicopters, opens Nigerian Navy International Maritime Conference 2024

Several countries also attended Day 1 of the IMC 2024; they include the U.S., South Korea, France, China, UK, Spain, Russia, Ghana, Cameroon, Senegal, Equatorial Guinea Gambia and Benin.

The theme of the Conference which continues today, Friday 31 May 2024, is “Promoting the Blue Economy in Africa through International Cooperation on Maritime Security.”

According to the Nigerian Navy, “this year’s NN 68th Anniversary has shown undoubtedly, that under the leadership of Vice Admiral Ogalla and the C-in-C, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, the Nigerian Navy is at its highest state of operational readiness.”

You Might Also Like

Trump found Guilty on 34 Felony Charges in the hush money trial

South Africa counts ballots in its most competitive election, ANC challenged

Algeria and Slovenia sign deal to increase gas exports

Al-Sissi’s opponent sentenced to one year in prison by Egyptian court

Comoros President Assoumani sworn in for fourth term

TAGGED: , , , , ,
Share This Article
By USAfricaLIVE
Follow:
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks, USAfricaonline.comm USAfricaLive.com and USAfricaTV
Previous Article Trump found Guilty on 34 Felony Charges in the hush money trial Trump found Guilty on 34 Felony Charges in the hush money trial
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Trump found Guilty on 34 Felony Charges in the hush money trial
NEWS

Trump found Guilty on 34 Felony Charges in the hush money trial

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Biafra, Nigeria and the challenge of history. By Chido Nwangwu 
South Africa counts ballots in its most competitive election, ANC challenged
One Kano, two Emirs. By Suyi Ayodele
South Africa heightens border security ahead of elections
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?