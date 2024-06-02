Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

SPORTS

Karim Benzema receives warm welcome in Algeria

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Karim Benzema receives warm welcome in Algeria

Karim Benzema arrived in his native Béjaïa, Algeria, on Saturday, June 1, 2024. The former Real Madrid star received a warm welcome from fans and local authorities.

The Franco-Algerian’s visit to his parents’ homeland had been eagerly anticipated for several months and was officially announced a week ago.

During his stay in Algeria, Benzema will attend the Algeria-Guinea match at the Nelson-Mandela Stadium on Thursday, June 6, as part of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

“I hope they play a good game and win,” commented the Saudi Pro League player from Al-Ittihad, who visited France earlier in the week.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

“It’s my first time in Algeria and in Béjaïa, so I’m very happy to be here. I’m going to see my family and share moments with the Algerians, it’s nothing but happiness,” he said.

Karim Benzema also plans to visit his father’s native village, Tighzert, in the Ait Djellil commune.

“We’re going to give him a warm and popular welcome. He will visit his grandfather’s house and pay his respects at the village cemetery,” Ghani Ouali, mayor of Ait Djellil, told Algerian media.

Additionally, Benzema will make a stopover in Oran, his mother’s hometown.

You Might Also Like

One Kano, two Emirs. By Suyi Ayodele

South Africa heightens border security ahead of elections

Algeria and Slovenia sign deal to increase gas exports

Al-Sissi’s opponent sentenced to one year in prison by Egyptian court

Zimbabwe’s new ZiG currency faces public mistrust and black market challenges

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
Previous Article South Africa's ANC loses its 30-year majority in election South Africa’s ANC loses its 30-year majority in election
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
South Africa's ANC loses its 30-year majority in election
AFRICA

South Africa’s ANC loses its 30-year majority in election

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Abia Govt on the Killing of Soldiers in Aba, N25 Million bounty for useful info
Nigeria and the King’s Anthem. By Chidi Amuta
USAfrica: Tinubu commissions 3 Warships and 2 Helicopters, opens Nigerian Navy International Maritime Conference 2024
Trump found Guilty on 34 Felony Charges in the hush money trial
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?