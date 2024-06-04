Nigeria inaugurates steering committee for national prescription policy

The Federal Government of Nigeria has launched a Steering Committee tasked with developing the Nigeria National Prescription Policy, aiming to combat antibiotic resistance and enhance healthcare delivery. The announcement was made by the Nigerian Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Tunji Alausa, on his X account today (Tuesday, June 4, 2024).

This initiative aligns with the objectives outlined in the third edition of the National Drug Policy, marking a significant step toward improving the country’s healthcare system. The new policy framework seeks to ensure that healthcare workers across Nigeria adhere to rational prescribing and dispensing practices.

By implementing standardized prescription forms, the government aims to curb the pervasive issue of quackery and align with international best practices, prioritizing patient safety and well-being.

Steering Committee

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his commitment to ensuring that every Nigerian has access to safe and affordable medicines, emphasized the importance of this policy. “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR’s vision for the country is to ensure every Nigerian is healthy and has access to safe and affordable medicines. With this policy, we are one step closer,” stated Dr. Tunji Alausa.

The Steering Committee is expected to finalize the policy framework by the end of the year, with implementation set to begin the following year.

Nigeria National Prescription Policy

Antibiotic resistance has been a growing concern in Nigeria, as in many parts of the world. The misuse and overuse of antibiotics have led to the emergence of resistant strains of bacteria, making infections harder to treat and increasing the risk of disease spread, severe illness, and death.

The Nigeria National Prescription Policy aims to address these issues head-on by promoting the judicious use of antibiotics and other medicines. “The standardized prescription forms will not only reduce the instances of inappropriate drug use but also enhance monitoring and control mechanisms within our healthcare system,” stated Dr. Alausa. “This is a critical step towards safeguarding public health.”

Background

The National Drug Policy has undergone several revisions since its inception, each iteration reflecting the evolving healthcare needs and challenges of the country.

– The first edition, introduced in the late 1980s, focused primarily on ensuring the availability and affordability of essential medicines.

– Over the years, subsequent editions have expanded to address issues such as drug quality, supply chain management, and the regulation of pharmaceutical practices.

– The third edition of the National Drug Policy, under which the current prescription policy initiative falls, emphasizes the rational use of medicines, patient-centered care, and the integration of traditional and modern healthcare practices.

– It also highlights the need for robust regulatory frameworks to combat the proliferation of counterfeit and substandard medicines.

This comprehensive approach demonstrates Nigeria’s commitment to enhancing healthcare delivery and addressing critical issues such as antibiotic resistance.