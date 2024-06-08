U.S. withdraws military equipment and personnel from Niger

The United States began withdrawing military equipment and personnel from Niger on Friday, following months of waiting for approval from Niger’s ruling military junta for US military flights into the country, the US Department of Defense and Niger’s Department of National Defense announced on Saturday.

This development comes ahead of the September 15 withdrawal deadline agreed upon by both nations. Initially, the US prioritized removing sensitive equipment from Niger, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Flight tracking websites showed US C-17 cargo aircraft en route to Niamey, Niger’s capital, on Friday. Much of the US military presence and equipment has been stationed at Base 101 in Niamey. A source confirmed that the flight was intended for the withdrawal of military equipment and some personnel.

Last month, the US and Niger reached an agreement for the withdrawal of approximately 1,000 US personnel and military equipment from the West African nation, with a four-month timeline. Niger had served as a central hub for US surveillance operations against violent extremist groups in the region, including the use of MQ-9 Reaper drones, and was a site for training Nigerien troops.

However, the coup in Niger last July halted the training mission and strained relations between the US and the military junta, especially as Biden administration officials pushed for a clear path to free and fair elections.

Despite efforts to maintain a military presence, the junta earlier this year called for the withdrawal of US forces, complicated by the need to remove sensitive equipment. The US had to wait for the junta to approve flight clearances, an agreement reached only last month. Prior to this, US personnel who left did so via commercial flights, according to US officials.

As the US prepared to withdraw, Russian forces moved in, operating at the same base as US forces. This proximity was a point of contention and highlighted concerns that Niger’s junta was aligning with the Kremlin. In January, Russia and Niger agreed to strengthen their military ties, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry.

Russia has been actively expanding its influence in the region. This week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited Burkina Faso and announced an increase in military instructors in the country. Earlier in March, Gen. Michael Langley, head of US Africa Command, warned Congress that Russia is aggressively working to expand its presence among African nations, leaving several “at the tipping point” of falling under its influence.

As recently as last month, some US defense officials expressed hope for future cooperation with Niger, based on years of collaboration in countering extremist groups in neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso. However, this hope has diminished. Another official told CNN that continued meaningful relations with Niger’s current leadership are unlikely, especially as Russian influence continues to grow in the region.