USAfrica: Gov. Mbah’s first year offers a beacon of hope. By Maxwell Ngene

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Dr. Maxwell Menkiti Ngene is a contributing analyst to USAfricaLive.com

As the clock struck midnight on May 29th, 2024, Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah’s first year in office was marked with a sense of pride, accomplishment, and hope for a brighter future. The past 13 months have been a testament to his unwavering commitment to excellence, innovative thinking, and inclusive governance.

Securing the State, Securing the Future. Governor Mbah’s bold approach to security has been a game-changer. By shattering the “sit-at-home” myth, he has restored peace and stability, creating an environment conducive to economic growth and social progress. His strategic investments in security infrastructure, mobilising stakeholders’ support and community engagement have made Enugu State a model for effective crime prevention and response.

Water for All: A Thirst Quenched. The restoration of pipe-borne water supply to most parts of Enugu Metropolis is a remarkable achievement. This basic human right, and necessity of life, once a luxury, is now a reality thanks to Governor Mbah’s determination and investment in water infrastructure.

Economic Renaissance. With a clear vision to catapult Enugu State into a $30 billion economy, Governor Mbah has been tirelessly engaging with private investors, fostering partnerships, and creating an enabling environment for business growth. His administration’s landmark deals in entertainment and sports have positioned the state as a hub for creative industries.

Agricultural Revolution: Sowing the Seeds of Prosperity. Governor Mbah’s palm initiative and agricultural investments have empowered farmers, improved productivity, and enhanced food security. By partnering with SMEDAN, his administration has supported small and medium-sized enterprises, stimulating entrepreneurship and job creation.

The Governor’s ambitious plan to generate a wider supply of electricity for the state by 2026 is on track, with significant investments in power generation and distribution. This initiative will not only improve the quality of life but also make Enugu State an attractive destination for investors. This will be powering progress.

Public servants are recognized as the backbone of governance. Governor Mbah’s commitment to the welfare of public servants is evident in his administration’s improved workers-government relationship. He has prioritized staff training, capacity building, and welfare packages, boosting morale and productivity in the public service.

As Governor Mbah continues to work tirelessly towards realizing his vision for Enugu State, it is imperative that we rally behind him, in support. The opposition, civil society organizations, and all citizens must put aside their differences and unite behind the government’s efforts to transform Enugu State. Let us join hands to build a brighter future for ourselves, our children, and generations yet unborn.

I believe that Governor Mbah’s administration deserves our support as it strives to make Enugu State a hub of economic growth, infrastructure development, and improved quality of life.

Together, we can achieve greatness. Together, we will make Enugu State a beacon of hope and progress in Nigeria.