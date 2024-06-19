Governor Fubara appoints new caretaker chairmen for Rivers State LGAs

Siminialayi Fubara, the Governor of Rivers State, has officially appointed new caretaker committee chairmen for the 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state. The swearing-in ceremony took place on Wednesday morning at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Prior to this, Governor Fubara had forwarded the names of the caretaker committee chairpersons to the House of Assembly for screening and approval. The newly appointed caretaker chairmen are as follows:

– Madigai Dickson (Abua/Odual LGA)

– Happy Benneth (Ahoada East LGA)

– Daddy Green (Ahoada West LGA)

– Otonye Briggs (Akuku Toru LGA)

– Reginald Ekaan (Andoni LGA)

– Orolosoma Amachree (Asari Toru LGA)

– Alabota Anengi Barasua (Bonny LGA)

– Anthony Soberekan (Degema LGA)

– Brain Gokpa (Eleme LGA)

– David Omereji (Emohua LGA)

– John Nkugbo (Etche LGA)

– Kenneth Kpeden (Gokana LGA)

– Darlington Orji (Ikwerre LGA)

– Marvin Yobana (Khana LGA)

– Chijoke Ihunwo (Obio/Akpor LGA)

– Princewill Ejekwe (Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA)

– Evans Bipi (Ogu/Bolo LGA)

– Princess Ogan (Okrika LGA)

– Promise Reginald (Omuma LGA)

– Enyiada Cookey-Gam (Opobo/Nkoro LGA)

– Ogogo Philip (Oyigbo LGA)

– Ichemati Ezebunwo (Port Harcourt LGA)

– Matthew Dike (Tai LGA)

The terms of the elected chairpersons, vice chairpersons, and councillors of the LGAs concluded on Monday. Following this, Governor Fubara directed the heads of local government administration to assume control of the council areas immediately. However, despite this directive, some former LGA chairpersons reportedly attempted to resume their duties at the council secretariats but were turned away by youths, resulting in political tension and protests in some areas. Police had to disperse protesters by firing shots into the air at various LGA headquarters.

The Rivers LGA Crisis

The situation escalated following the Rivers Assembly’s passage of a local government amendment bill in April, which Governor Fubara declined to sign. The amendment grants the Assembly the power to extend the tenure of elected LGA chairpersons and councillors if elections cannot be held before their term ends. Despite the governor’s refusal, the Assembly overrode his decision.

A court later nullified the amendment, and the judgment is currently under appeal. The appellate court is expected to deliver its ruling on June 20. Meanwhile, 27 House of Assembly members have expressed their opposition to Governor Fubara’s move to install caretaker chairpersons in the LGAs.