Chadian President Mahamat Deby Itno visited the site of an explosion that killed nine and injured more than 40 at a military ammunition depot in the capital overnight. The explosions began late Tuesday at the depot in N’Djamena.

During his visit, President Deby Itno expressed gratitude to emergency responders, stating, “It could have even been worse. We have set up an investigation team.” He acknowledged the significant human and material damage caused by the fire and emphasized that an investigation would be conducted.

Chad, a country with a population of nearly 18 million, has been dealing with political instability both before and after a controversial presidential election that led to Deby Itno’s victory. He has served as interim president following the death of his father in 2021, during a period of military rule.