President Ruto addresses youth protests

President Ruto addresses youth protests
President William Ruto has addressed the ongoing protests by Kenyan youths against the Finance Bill 2024, expressing his pride in their peaceful and united stance.

Speaking in Nyahururu on Sunday, Ruto commended the young people for stepping forward to voice their concerns and perform their democratic duty.

“I am very proud of our young people. They have stepped forward tribeless and peacefully to engage in the affairs of their country. They have done a democratic duty to stand and be recognized, and I want to assure them that we will engage in conversations to identify and address their issues,” Ruto said.

The President emphasized that his administration is committed to working with the youth to build a better nation, acknowledging their role in shaping the country’s future.

“In the coming financial year, we have set aside funds to create employment opportunities for the youth and to provide access to TVET and university education,” he added.

Ruto’s remarks come in the wake of nationwide demonstrations led by Kenyan Gen Zs, who have been protesting against the Finance Bill 2024, describing it as punitive. The protests began in Nairobi on Tuesday and spread to Mombasa, Kisii, Kisumu, Nakuru, Nyeri, Nanyuki, and other parts of the country.

Despite the widespread protests, 204 Members of Parliament voted in favor of the Bill, while 105 voted against it. The Bill will now proceed to the Committee of the Whole House for further amendments starting next Tuesday.

President Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua were at the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Diocese of Nyahururu for a church service and the consecration and enthronement of Rev. Maj. Samson Mburu Gachathi as the third Bishop of the Diocese.

“We are concerned about their issues and are ready to work together as a nation to streamline them,” Ruto reiterated, encouraging the youth to continue engaging constructively.

The President’s engagement with the youth aims to address their grievances and ensure that their voices are heard in the ongoing legislative process concerning the Finance Bill 2024.

