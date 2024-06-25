Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

French court sides with Douala Port in Bolloré dispute

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
French court sides with Douala Port in Bolloré dispute

On June 19, the Court of Cassation in Paris ruled in favor of the Port of Douala (PAD) in its ongoing dispute with the French conglomerate Bolloré over container terminal concessions. The court’s decision overturned a previous ruling by the Paris Chamber of Commerce, which had mandated the port to pay €58.6 million to Douala International Terminal (DIT), a Bolloré subsidiary at the time of the dispute, now owned by MSC Group.

This ruling marks a significant victory for the Port of Douala in the five-year legal battle initiated by DIT after it lost the contract renewal for managing the container terminal. Bolloré and its partner, APMT, had operated the terminal for 15 years and argued that the bidding process was unfair.

In early 2019, DIT sought arbitration with the International Chamber of Commerce in Paris, which, in November 2020, ruled in favor of DIT, ordering the Port of Douala to pay €58.6 million in damages. However, the French Court of Cassation recently overturned this decision, citing irregularities within the arbitration tribunal, including alleged collusion between a judge and a lawyer representing Bolloré.

Despite this development, DIT has expressed that the ruling is procedural and not definitive, suggesting that the legal battle may not be concluded.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

You Might Also Like

Niger revokes Orano’s Uranium Mine license

World bank funds $260 million to transform Ghana’s energy sector

President Ruto addresses youth protests

Togo lifts ban on foreign press

Egypt revokes licenses of 16 tourism companies over pilgrim deaths

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Excessive taxation on pure water traders: Committee chairman advocates for reform Excessive taxation on pure water traders: Committee chairman advocates for reform
Next Article Niger revokes Orano’s Uranium Mine license Niger revokes Orano’s Uranium Mine license
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Niger revokes Orano’s Uranium Mine license
AFRICA

Niger revokes Orano’s Uranium Mine license

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Excessive taxation on pure water traders: Committee chairman advocates for reform
Nigeria: Exchange rate hits five-week low, approaches N1,500/$1
Hunger for us, jet for them. By Suyi Ayodele
World bank funds $260 million to transform Ghana’s energy sector
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?