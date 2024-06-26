Unrest in Kenya as President Ruto faces backlash over finance bill

Kenya’s President William Ruto, who came to power by appealing to the common people and describing himself as a “hustler,” is now facing severe backlash. Tuesday’s deadly chaos in Nairobi underscores the significant shift in public support.

In dramatic scenes, part of parliament burned as protesters stormed the building, causing lawmakers to flee. Bodies lay in the streets as reports surfaced that police had opened fire on demonstrators. The military was deployed in response. A youth-led movement had previously warned President Ruto’s government against passing a finance bill that they claimed would exacerbate economic difficulties for Kenyans. Despite this, lawmakers passed the bill, which Ruto is expected to sign, prompting religious leaders to call it “unwarranted.”

The Finance Bill Controversy

The contentious finance bill aims to raise or introduce taxes and fees on various daily items and services, including internet data, fuel, bank transfers, and diapers. While some measures were removed in response to public anger, the bill still seeks to generate an additional $2.7 billion in domestic revenue. The government argues that these changes are essential to pay interest on national debt, reduce the budget deficit, and maintain government operations. However, protesters view the measures as punitive, given the already high cost of living.

A similar finance bill signed into law by Ruto in 2023, which included a tax on salaries for housing, faced public discontent but did not incite the same level of unrest.

Youth-Led Protests

Young Kenyans have been organizing peaceful street demonstrations via social media to pressure authorities to abandon the finance bill. Protests began on June 18 after the bill was first made public. Initially centered in Nairobi, the protests have since spread to other parts of Kenya, including Mombasa and Eldoret, a town in the Rift Valley region that has traditionally supported the president.

Rising Tensions and Criticism

Ruto, elected in 2022, has consistently urged Kenyans to pay their fair share of taxes. However, his aggressive stance has led some to mock him as “Zakayo,” after the biblical tax collector Zacchaeus. Many perceive his approach as dictatorial and disconnected from the realities of ordinary citizens. In 2023, after courts blocked some of his tax proposals, Ruto threatened to disregard court orders, prompting criticism from the Law Society of Kenya and accusations of authoritarianism from pro-democracy activists.

Perceived Betrayal

During his presidential campaign, Ruto portrayed himself as an anti-establishment candidate, promising to implement policies that would benefit ordinary Kenyans. However, his government’s removal of essential fuel and maize flour subsidies has left many feeling betrayed. Further controversy arose when Ruto chartered a luxury private jet for a state visit to the United States in May, instead of using the presidential jet or Kenya’s national carrier. Ruto later claimed that the chartered jet was paid for by unnamed friends.

As Kenya grapples with the fallout from the finance bill, the once-popular president faces increasing scrutiny and mounting public discontent.

(AP)