Kenyan President Ruto withdraws Finance Bill amid deadly protests

Kenyan President William Ruto announced on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, that he will not sign into law a controversial finance bill proposing new taxes, a decision that comes a day after violent protests resulted in several deaths and marked the biggest assault on Kenya’s government in decades.

The proposed bill aimed to raise funds to pay off national debt, but faced strong opposition from citizens who argued it would exacerbate economic hardships for millions. The unrest on Tuesday prompted the government to deploy the military, with Ruto condemning the protesters’ actions as “treasonous.”

Acknowledging the widespread dissatisfaction with the bill, Ruto conceded to public demands. This represents a significant setback for the president, who had pledged to alleviate rising living costs but has faced unified opposition, particularly from the youth, against his latest reform attempts.

“It is necessary for us to have a conversation as a nation on how to manage the affairs of the country together,” Ruto stated.

The aftermath of the protests saw Kenyans dealing with the lingering smell of tear gas and a heavy military presence in the streets. The latest demonstrations, which saw thousands storm the parliament in defiance, were described by Ruto as an “existential” threat. A human rights group reported at least 22 fatalities, with police being accused of some of the shootings.

Ruto acknowledged the deaths, calling it an “unfortunate situation,” and extended his condolences, noting that approximately 200 people were injured.

Nairobi has experienced protests before, but activists and analysts warn that the current situation is more volatile. On Tuesday, Ruto vowed to suppress the unrest “at whatever cost,” even as more protests were planned for State House on Thursday.

“We are dealing with a new phenomenon and a group of people that is not predictable. If it would have been the normal demonstrations, I’d say it will fizzle out with time, but we don’t know whether these people will fear the army,” said Herman Manyora, an analyst and professor at the University of Nairobi.

Manyora also criticized Ruto for missing an opportunity to adopt a more conciliatory approach in his national address on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, Kenya’s High Court ordered the suspension of the military deployment following a challenge by the Kenya Law Society.

While there were no reports of violence on Wednesday, a sense of fear prevailed. Civil society groups reported abductions of individuals involved in recent protests and anticipate more incidents. The High Court also ordered the release of all individuals arrested during the protests. Ruto stated that those allegedly abducted had been either released or processed in court.

Many young Kenyans who supported Ruto’s election in 2022, driven by his promises of economic relief, are now protesting against the harsh impact of his reforms. The unrest on Tuesday led to part of the parliament building being set on fire and clashes in several communities beyond the capital.

The Kenya National Human Rights Commission reported that at least 22 people were killed, 300 were injured, and 50 were arrested during the protests. Commission chairperson Roseline Odede confirmed these figures and highlighted the ongoing tension in the country.