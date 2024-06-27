Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Peter Obi calls for healthcare reform in Nigeria

Former Anambra State governor and Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi, expressed deep concern over the state of Nigeria’s healthcare system, emphasizing CD that many Nigerians now turn to prayers for healing rather than accessing hospitals.

Speaking at the 6th Public Lecture of the Board of Fellows, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (BOF-PSN) at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Obi criticized the government for favoring drug importation over supporting local pharmaceutical industries to produce high-quality medicines.

He highlighted the neglect of primary health centers across the country, citing an example of a facility in Abuja where 50 pregnant women were attended to by only one medical staff member. Despite the existence of 24,000 primary health centers nationwide, he lamented their non-functionality.

Obi criticized the allocation to health in the national budget and advocated for prioritizing health insurance coverage for all citizens. He called for deliberate policies to promote local drug manufacturing, pointing out the alarming price hikes of essential drugs.

Furthermore, he criticized the government’s focus on equipping health facilities for leaders at the expense of those accessible to ordinary citizens. “We need to overhaul our leadership and ensure governance that prioritizes public welfare,” he emphasized.

Obi also noted Nigeria’s failure to establish disease testing laboratories post-COVID-19, despite being a signatory to the SDGs. His remarks received commendation from Dr. Joel E. B. Adagadzu, chairman of BOF-PSN, who praised Obi’s dedication to reforming Nigeria for the better.

In conclusion, Obi stressed the urgent need for competent governance to address these critical healthcare challenges and move the nation forward.

