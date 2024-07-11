Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Senegal: President Faye's first 100-days reforms

Senegal: President Faye's first 100-days reforms

After one hundred days in office, President Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal faces the ongoing challenge of fulfilling his campaign promises. However, he has already made his mark with several significant decisions.

Among the notable reforms are changes in the justice system, with proposals from recent consultations already on his desk. Additionally, an audit of the administration has been announced, and, most importantly, there has been a reduction in the prices of essential goods. These actions have started to shape his administration’s early days.

Journalist Samba Ndiaye commends these efforts, stating, “The first actions taken are important, and in this sense, I think it is necessary to commend the reforms undertaken in the justice field. I believe the report was recently submitted to the President of the Republic. In the area of land management as well, the steps taken are commendable. However, the pace of accountability is somewhat slow, as noted by a keen observer of Senegalese politics, Mody Niang. The pace of accountability is slow, and in this regard, I believe Senegalese people expect a lot from Diomaye’s regime, and it is necessary to move faster, in my opinion.”

However, some decisions are causing discontent. Among these are the operations to clear public roads of street vendors and the freezing of media company accounts. These actions have sparked criticism and concern among those affected.

Despite the progress, it is clear that much remains to be done. While some decisions are starting to cause unrest, such as municipalities’ eviction of street vendors and the freezing of media company accounts, expectations for the new administration remain high.

As the nation watches closely, the pressure is on for President Diomaye Faye to accelerate his reform agenda and address the growing concerns of the Senegalese people. Wahany Johnson Sambou, correspondent in Senegal for Africanews, reports that the journey ahead is filled with both challenges and high hopes for the future.

