Cancer: Influential voice for Africa in U.S Congress, Sheila Jackson Lee, dies at 74

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.



Influential voice for Africa in U.S Congress, Sheila Jackson Lee dies at 74.

By Chido Nwangwu

One of the strongest and influential voices for the interests of the United States and the African continent, U.S Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Houston, Texas, has died at 74 years.

Her family announced the news on Friday night of July 19, 2024. They stated that: “With incredible grief for our loss yet deep gratitude for the life she shared with us, we announce the passing of United States Representative Sheila Jackson Lee of the 18th Congressional District of Texas.” They remember her as “A local, national, and international humanitarian, she was acknowledged worldwide for her courageous fights for racial justice, criminal justice, and human rights, with a special emphasis on women and children.”

Jackson Lee, was born on January 12, 1950, in Queens, New York. Her profile began to rise since 1989 when she was elected to the Houston City Council. She served until 1994. Her ringing voice for advocacy garnered more recognition and respect when she was elected to the United States House of Representatives in 1995.

Sheila was a tireless champion of progress and justice who remained in public service and advocacy public for almost 35 years. She had resolve and purpose for constituents.

She also had special interest in the development and empowerment of people of African heritage.

I recall her important roles in the promotion of the AGOA Trade legislation to benefit Africans and Americans.

I saw her and chatted briefly in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Robben Island in South Africa when former President of the United States Bill Clinton visited the southern African region, Senegal and other countries.

Also, she invited me/USAfrica to the historic March 2006, event where Liberia’s former President Dr. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf addressed the joint seating of the U.S Congress. I was inside at the event. .

She was a prominent U.S Congressman. Hon. Sheila Jackson Lee , member of the House committees on Foreign Affairs and Judiciary witnessed the rise of USAfrica multimedia networks rise in Houston since 1993. “I have been a strong supporter of USAfrica and Chido’s from the start. He has an outstanding sense of service. He’s always there to not only to report but provide unique insights to the biggest news events concerning Africans and Americans, be the events here in the U.S or inside the African continent. Above all, he has credibility, and has worked hard to earn the trust of thousands of people.”

She was married to Dr. Elwyn Lee.

Only a few weeks ago in June 2024, Jackson Lee revealed that she was battling pancreatic cancer which she pointed out “impacts tens of thousands of Americans every year.”

Her family adds that “She will be dearly missed, but her legacy will continue to inspire all who believe in freedom, justice, and democracy. God bless you, Congresswoman, and God bless the United States of America.”