U.S. Election: Obamas endorse Kamala Harris

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama have endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in her presidential campaign, offering crucial support from two of the nation’s most influential Democrats. The endorsement was announced on Friday through a video showing Harris receiving a joint phone call from the former first couple.

The endorsement comes as Harris solidifies her position as the likely Democratic nominee following President Joe Biden’s decision to end his reelection bid and support his vice president against Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump.

Highlighting their strong friendship and the historic significance of Harris’s candidacy, Barack Obama stated, “We called to say Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office.” Michelle Obama added, “I can’t have this phone call without saying to my girl, Kamala, I am proud of you. This is going to be historic.”

Harris, who has known the Obamas since before Barack Obama’s election in 2008, expressed her gratitude for their friendship and support. “We’re gonna have some fun with this too, aren’t we?” she remarked, looking forward to the campaign ahead.

The Obamas are among the last major Democratic figures to formally endorse Harris, reflecting Barack Obama’s intention to remain a party elder above the political fray. The former president and first lady remain powerful fundraisers and popular figures at large campaign events for Democratic candidates.

According to an Associated Press survey, Harris has already secured public support from a majority of delegates to the Democratic National Convention, set to begin on August 19 in Chicago. The Democratic National Committee plans to hold a virtual nominating vote by August 7, officially making Harris and her yet-to-be-named running mate the Democratic ticket.

President Biden endorsed Harris shortly after announcing his decision to end his campaign, citing concerns about his ability to defeat Trump. High-profile Democrats, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, House Minority Whip Jim Clyburn, former President Bill Clinton, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, also endorsed Harris in the days following Biden’s announcement.

The Obamas, however, remained cautious as Harris secured delegate commitments, engaged core Democratic constituencies, and raised over $120 million. Barack Obama’s initial statement following Biden’s announcement did not mention Harris directly, instead expressing confidence in the party’s ability to select an outstanding nominee: “I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges,” he stated.

In previous election cycles, both Obamas campaigned separately for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020, including at large rallies in the final days before Election Day. Their speeches at the 2020 Democratic convention were notable, particularly Barack Obama’s strong critique of Trump, framing him as a threat to democracy—an argument that remains central to Harris’s campaign.