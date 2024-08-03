Olympic Champion Joshua Cheptegei hints at retirement after record-Bbreaking victory

New Olympic men’s 10,000 meters champion Joshua Cheptegei suggested he may retire from track events shortly after winning gold at the Paris Olympics on Friday. The Ugandan athlete set a new Olympic record, converting his silver medal from Tokyo into gold in Paris. The 27-year-old also claimed 5,000 meters gold in Tokyo and is the reigning world 10,000 meters champion.

Olympic Football Tournament Highlights

In other Olympic action, Morocco triumphed over the United States with a 4-0 victory, advancing to the semifinals of the Olympic football tournament. Goals from Soufiane Rahimi, Ilias Akhomach, Achraf Hakimi, and Mehdi Maouhoub at Parc des Princes ended U.S. hopes for a football medal at the Paris Games. Morocco, enjoying strong support in the French capital, will face Spain in the semifinals in Marseille on Monday.

Spain secured their spot in the semifinals with a 3-0 win over Japan, thanks to Fermin Lopez’s two goals and a late goal from Abel Ruiz. Spain, the silver medalist from the Tokyo Olympics, will be looking to improve on their previous performance.

Egypt also advanced to the semifinals after a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Paraguay. Goalkeeper Hamza Alaa saved a penalty by Marcelo Perez, and Ibrahim Adel converted the final penalty kick to secure a 5-4 win for Egypt after a 1-1 draw in regulation and a scoreless extra time.

France reached the men’s soccer semifinals with a 1-0 win over Argentina, thanks to an early goal, rounding off an exciting day of Olympic football.

(AP)