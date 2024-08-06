Nigeria: Labour Party warns NLC to steer out its business

The Labour Party (LP) has called on the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to cease interfering in its affairs, following a directive from the Registrar of Trade Unions in Nigeria, Mr. Falonipe Amos.

Mr. Obiora Ifoh, National Publicity Secretary of the LP, conveyed this message in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja. According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the NLC has been in a prolonged dispute with the Labour Party leadership over proprietary rights, asserting its ownership of the party.

The registrar’s intervention followed a letter from LP National Chairman, Mr. Julius Abure, dated July 10, 2024. The letter, titled “Request for Your Urgent Intervention: The Need to Define the Roles of NLC,” prompted the registrar’s response.

Mr. Amos clarified that the Act establishing the NLC does not permit it to interfere in the political activities of any party. He referred the NLC to Section 15 (1) (2) (3) of the Trade Unions Act ‘Cap T14 & TI5 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, which explicitly states: “On no account should NLC be involved in the running or patronising political parties or persons into elective office.”

He further explained that Section 15(1) of the Trade Union Act makes it illegal for the NLC or any trade union to use member-generated funds to further any political objective. “The following objectives, and no others, are political objectives for the purpose of this section, that is to say, ‘the making of contribution towards the funds of any political party,’” the Act states.

Additionally, the Act prohibits the NLC from paying any expenses incurred, directly or indirectly, by a candidate or prospective candidate for election to any political office in Nigeria or any part of Nigeria, among other provisions.

“I wish to urge the leadership of NLC to be guided by the above provisions of the Trade Unions Act in dealing with Labour Party and any other political parties,” Ifoh quoted the registrar.

