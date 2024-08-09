Somalia moves to reinstate universal suffrage after 55 years

Somalia’s cabinet has approved a landmark bill that, if passed by parliament, would reintroduce universal suffrage for the first time in 55 years, marking a significant departure from the practice of indirect voting. The government’s spokesperson, Farhan Jimale, confirmed this development.

For decades, Somalia has grappled with significant insecurity stemming from an Islamist insurgency and unstable state frameworks. As a result, presidents have been elected by lawmakers who were themselves chosen by clan heads and elders.

The proposed legislation must now be approved by parliament and signed into law by the President. If enacted, it would make President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud the last leader to be elected indirectly, with the next elections scheduled for 2026.

Somalia initially aimed to transition to direct voting in 2020, but persistent political disagreements and ongoing insecurity forced the continuation of the indirect voting process. The country last held direct elections in 1967 and has since faced decades of instability, with the central government in Mogadishu struggling to assert control over parts of the central and southern regions.

(AP)