Tanzanian President replaces health minister

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has replaced the country’s health minister and reinstated two other members of Cabinet.

No reason was given on why Ummy Mwalimu was dismissed as minister of health.

A statement issued late Wednesday by the Directorate of Presidential Communications said Mwalimu was replaced by Jenista Mhagama, who served as minister of state in the Prime Minister’s Office in charge of policy, parliament, and coordination.

The statement said President Hassan has reinstated William Lukuvi and Palamagamba Kabudi to the Cabinet.

Kabudi has been appointed as the minister of constitutional and legal Affairs, while Lukuvi will serve as the minister of state in the Prime Minister’s Office responsible for policy, parliament, and coordination, replacing Mhagama, the statement said.

Other changes to the Cabinet include reassigning Pindi Chana from the Ministry of Constitutional and Legal Affairs to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, replacing Angellah Kairuki, who has been appointed a presidential adviser.

According to the statement, President Hassan also made several appointments and transfers of senior government officials, including the attorney general, the solicitor general, and the director general of the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau. 

(Xinhua)

