Burundi’s President ‘surge of repression’ continues – Amnesty International

Burundi’s President Evariste Ndayishimiye continues to govern with a relentless “wave of repression,” despite initial hopes for change when he assumed office four years ago, Amnesty International stated on Wednesday.

In a new report, Amnesty highlighted that human rights defenders, journalists, and opposition members in Burundi are still subjected to intimidation, harassment, arbitrary detention, and unfair prosecution. Ndayishimiye, who assumed power in June 2020 following the unexpected death of President Pierre Nkurunziza, had been praised by the international community for gradually ending years of isolation under his predecessor’s chaotic and violent rule, although concerns about ongoing rights abuses remain.

In 2015, Nkurunziza’s bid for a third term in office sparked protests and a failed coup, resulting in violence that left at least 1,200 people dead and forced about 400,000 to flee the country. Amnesty noted that when Ndayishimiye took charge of one of the world’s poorest nations, there were early indications that he sought to “loosen the stranglehold” on civil society and the media, with several rights activists and journalists being released during his first year in office.

However, the report indicates that these early signs of reform have not led to lasting change. “The ongoing wave of repression has dashed hopes of a meaningful change in approach by the government towards civil society and of opening up space for discussion of pressing human rights issues in the country,” said Tigere Chagutah, Amnesty’s regional director for East and Southern Africa.

When contacted by AFP, Burundi government spokesman Jerome Niyonzima did not address the specifics of Amnesty’s report, instead requesting a list of “those oppressed.”

Despite these concerns, the international community has made some moves toward re-engagement with Burundi. The European Union resumed financial aid to the country in 2022, citing a “new window of hope” under Ndayishimiye, following a similar decision by the United States the previous year. Nevertheless, Amnesty asserts that rights activists, journalists, and members of civil society continue to face arrest on what Chagutah described as often “spurious charges.”

Amnesty highlighted the case of Floriane Irangabiye, who was sentenced in 2023 to 10 years in prison for “undermining the integrity of the national territory” based on comments allegedly made during an online debate. Irangabiye was unexpectedly released on Friday after two years in detention, following a presidential pardon.

Additionally, five human rights campaigners were arrested in February 2023 and charged with rebellion, undermining internal state security, and disrupting public finances. Two of them were acquitted in April, while three received suspended sentences and were also released.

These arrests have prompted the United Nations to express concern over the “increasing crackdown on critical voices” in Burundi. Ahead of the 2025 parliamentary elections, Amnesty has urged President Ndayishimiye to take immediate action to end the repression of civic activities. The organization also called on the European Union and other international partners to maintain vigilant monitoring of Burundi’s human rights progress.

(AFP)