POLITICS

Tinubu appoints new leadership for DBI and NIGCOMSAT

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Tinubu appoints new leadership for DBI and NIGCOMSAT

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Daser David, an academic and industry expert, as the new President and Chief Executive Officer of the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI). The announcement was made in a statement signed by the President’s spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, on Tuesday, August 20, 2024.

In addition to Mr. David’s appointment, the President has also approved the appointments of Mr. Reuben Oshomah as the Executive Director of Marketing for the Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) and Mr. Adama Kure as the Executive Director of Finance and Administration at NIGCOMSAT.

Mr. David brings a deep understanding of digital technologies and educational leadership to his new role, while Mr. Oshomah is recognized for his extensive experience in communications satellite marketing and strategic business development. Mr. Kure is a seasoned finance professional with a strong track record in financial management and corporate governance.

According to Ngelale, the President expects the newly appointed officers to leverage their expertise and experience to advance the strategic vision of their respective institutions.

