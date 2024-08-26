Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Tunisian President shuffles cabinet ahead of election

Tunisian President shuffles cabinet ahead of election

Tunisian President Kais Saied announced on Sunday a broad cabinet reshuffle of 19 ministers that included those for defence, foreign affairs and the economy, ahead of a presidential election on Oct. 6.

The presidency said in a statement that Khaled Shili would be the new defence minister and Mohamed Ali Nafti the foreign affairs minister.

Saied earlier this month sacked Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani, replacing him with Kamel Maddouri, the social affairs minister.

The ministers of finance, justice, and the interior kept their positions.

The cabinet shuffle comes amid financial crisis and widespread discontent over recurring water and electricity outages in many parts of the country and a shortage of some goods and medicines, in a move likely aimed at injecting new blood and attracting voters.

Saied consolidated a power grab in 2021 after he shut down the elected parliament, is running for re-election against two candidates.

Tunisian opposition parties and human rights groups have accused the authorities of using “arbitrary restrictions” and intimidation to exclude contenders from the electoral race and pave the way for the re-election of Saied.

(Reuters)

