Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

SPORTS

Former England and Manchester City Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson Passes Away at 76

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Former England and Manchester City Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson Passes Away at 76

Sven-Goran Eriksson, the former manager of England and Manchester City, has passed away at the age of 76, just months after being diagnosed with terminal cancer. Eriksson had revealed in January 2024 that he had been diagnosed with cancer and was given “at best” about a year to live. He had stepped down from his final role as sporting director at Karlstad in Sweden in February 2023 due to health issues that were being investigated at the time.

In a statement released on behalf of his family, it was announced, “After a long illness, SGE (Sven-Goran Eriksson) died during the morning at home surrounded by family.”

Eriksson’s managerial career spanned over four decades, during which he won 18 trophies. He began his coaching journey in Sweden with Degerfors IF before leading IFK Göteborg to the Swedish title and the UEFA Cup in 1982 at the age of 30. His success in Sweden led him to Benfica, where he continued to impress by winning two league titles and reaching another UEFA Cup final in 1983, although this time his team was defeated by Anderlecht.

In 2001, Eriksson made history by becoming the first foreigner to manage the English national team, leading them to the Korea-Japan 2002 World Cup. His appointment was met with mixed reactions, as some England supporters believed the role should have been reserved for an Englishman.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Throughout his career, Eriksson managed several clubs and national teams, including Manchester City, Leicester, Mexico, and, in 2019, the Philippines. In March 2024, he fulfilled a lifelong dream by managing Liverpool at Anfield in a charity match.

Eriksson leaves behind a legacy of success and a significant impact on the world of football, having been a respected figure both on and off the pitch.

You Might Also Like

Czech Gymnast Tragically Falls to Her Death While Taking Selfie at German Castle

Ronaldo’s Social Media Conquest: The GOAT of YouTube, Instagram, and Beyond

Botswana declares public holiday to honor Tebogo’s historic victory

Nigeria’s basketball team makes history, qualifies for Olympic quarterfinals

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif celebrated after clinching a medal at Olympic

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Tunisian President shuffles cabinet ahead of election Tunisian President shuffles cabinet ahead of election
Next Article President Tinubu Appoints New Directors-General for NIA and DSS President Tinubu Appoints New Directors-General for NIA and DSS
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Parents of Trump Shooter Hire Legal Team as FBI Investigation Intensifies
NEWS

Parents of Trump Shooter Hire Legal Team as FBI Investigation Intensifies

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Czech Gymnast Tragically Falls to Her Death While Taking Selfie at German Castle
President Tinubu Appoints New Directors-General for NIA and DSS
Tunisian President shuffles cabinet ahead of election
Nigeria’s average GDP growth rate has remained negative since 2014 – Okonjo-Iweala 
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?