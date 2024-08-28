USAfrica: Trump and Harris, turn the mic on. By Chido Nwangwu

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

By Chido Nwangwu. Follow on X (Twitter) @Chido247

On CNN Thursday August 29, 2024, the presidential flag bearer for the Democratic Party Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will be interviewed.

For all of its worth, it’s not the same value as having the candidates engage in a face-to-face debate!

Such as what ABC News has proposed for next month on September 10 in Philadelphia between VP Harris and impeached former President Donald Trump.

Debates by candidates seeking to lead are very important. Except for some regressive situations and countries where certain candidates duck and hide from speaking to voters to address the issues that are important to their constituents.

Millions of people around the world can relate to the importance of these debates. You will, for example, agree with me that the first debate in this 2024 campaign ignited the events that led to incumbent President Joe Biden’s forced departure from the race.

Without a doubt, fairly and objectively moderated debates without muting of the instant reactions and responses, will be the optimal and proper way to reach the voters and viewers assessments.

I do know from experience that one of the key tests and unrehearsed exposures about a future or current leader of any country, international organization, State or community happens when microphones are turned on!

Essentially, the microphones and video cameras connect the unmediated transmitting and broadcasting of some of masked, carefully controlled, hidden dynamics of the behavior and attitudinal swings of men and women in leadership.

According to Trump, he’s concerned that the ABC News debate forum has a “panel of Trump haters.”

Brian Fallon, the Harris campaign’s senior adviser for communication has stated that for the ABC News debate and any other“we believe both candidates’ mics should be live throughout the full broadcast.”

For public interest clash of ideas between candidates on how to move the country forward, there should be an open dialogue. There should always be open/live/hot mics.

This way, I believe that the composite profiles, the multiple negatives, rudeness versus politeness factors, geniality and mannerisms of a leader can be in stark animation.

Hopefully, this will be an important case for seriousness and focus on the things that matter.

The realities of the Trump versus Harris battle for who will become President must take cognizance of the economic challenges of inflation, conflicts, climatic disasters, health crises, deaths caused by cancer, rapid and dizzying changes in the global financial markets and social transformations around the world. The Middle East, Sahelian Africa, Nigeria, Cameroon, parts of Asia and Latin America have grown to become increasingly violent areas. The Ukraine and Russia war leaves Europe at a knife’s edge.

Trump and Harris, turn the mics on!



•Dr. Chido Nwangwu, author of the forthcoming 2024 book, MLK, Mandela & Achebe: Power, Leadership and Identity., is Founder of the first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper on the internet, USAfricaonline.com, and established USAfrica in 1992 in Houston.He has appeared as an analyst on CNN, ALJazeera, SKYnews, and served as an adviser on Africa business to Houston’s former Mayor Lee Brown. Follow on X (Twitter) @Chido247