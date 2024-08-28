UK expands list of licensed sponsors for worker and temporary worker visas

The United Kingdom has expanded the list of organizations licensed to sponsor workers under the worker and temporary worker immigration routes. As of the latest update on Friday, August 23, the approved list now includes 119,195 companies, representing a significant increase in opportunities for prospective immigrants.

A detailed analysis of the list reveals that these approved companies operate across various sectors, including technology, commerce, education, media, advertising, and engineering, among others. Interested Nigerian applicants are encouraged to visit the websites of these listed companies to explore available job vacancies.

The UK government outlines that a Skilled Worker visa allows individuals to come to or remain in the UK for an eligible job with an approved employer. The visa categories under this route encompass charity workers, skilled workers, creative workers, global business mobility (senior or specialist workers), and international sportspersons.

The UK government, in a statement on its website, clarified: “The skilled worker route includes charity workers, skilled workers, creative workers, global business mobility: senior or specialist workers, and international sportspersons. You must have a job offer from an approved UK employer before you apply for a Skilled Worker visa. Approved employers are also known as sponsors because they are sponsoring you to come to or stay in the UK.”

For those interested, a comprehensive list of some of the approved companies is available for reference.

