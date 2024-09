The Super Eagles of Nigeria played to a 0-0 draw against the Amavubi of Rwanda in their African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier in Kigali. Despite coming off a 3-0 victory over Benin last Saturday in Uyo, Austin Eguavoen’s side was left frustrated by the exceptional performance of Rwanda’s goalkeeper, who successfully thwarted all their attempts to score.

The result leaves the Super Eagles with 4 points from their first two games in the qualifying round.

