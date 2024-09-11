Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Philemon Yang assumes Presidency of UN General Assembly, calls for global unity

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Philemon Yang assumes Presidency of UN General Assembly, calls for global unity

Philemon Yang, the former Prime Minister of Cameroon, officially assumed the presidency of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly on Tuesday, urging the world’s divided nations to unite in addressing pressing global challenges such as climate change, poverty, conflict, and violence. Speaking before the 193-member assembly, Yang acknowledged the skepticism surrounding international cooperation but stressed: “We must demonstrate that international cooperation remains the most effective tool at our disposal to address the deep and borderless problems we face.”

Yang, who served as Cameroon’s Prime Minister from 2009 to 2019, stated that his presidency would be guided by the principle of “unity in diversity” and underscored the continued importance of peace and security. He urged the Assembly to prioritize conflict resolution, particularly in regions like the Gaza Strip, Haiti, Ukraine, and the Great Lakes in Africa.

Outgoing General Assembly President Dennis Francis also emphasized the importance of the UN’s mission to maintain international peace and security, calling attention to the staggering levels of human suffering caused by man-made conflicts. He warned that without significant action, millions more people could face poverty and hunger by 2030.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres echoed these sentiments, describing the past year as “tumultuous,” marked by persistent poverty, inequality, and record-breaking heat. However, Guterres expressed optimism, stating, “This session also ends at a time of growing hope and inspiration about what we can achieve if we work together.”

Yang is set to preside over the upcoming General Assembly, beginning with the Future Summit on September 22-23, followed by the annual world leaders’ meeting from September 24-30. These sessions will focus on multilateral action and reforms to global institutions, including the UN, founded after World War II.

(AP)

