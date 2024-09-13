Sweden to offer increased financial incentives for voluntary repatriation of immigrants

The Swedish government has announced a significant increase in financial incentives for immigrants who choose to return to their home countries. Starting in 2026, immigrants who voluntarily leave Sweden will be eligible to receive up to 350,000 Swedish kronor (approximately $34,000) in grants, according to Channels News. This policy aims to encourage more immigrants to return to their countries of origin.

Policy Overview

During a press conference, Migration Minister Johan Forssell introduced the new policy, stating, “We are in the midst of a paradigm shift in our migration policy.” The increased grants are part of the government’s efforts to promote voluntary repatriation. Previously, the grants were capped at 10,000 kronor per adult and 5,000 kronor per child, with a maximum of 40,000 kronor per family.

Ludvig Aspling, a member of the Sweden Democrats, commented on the policy shift, saying, “The grant has been around since 1984, but it is relatively unknown. It is small and relatively few people use it.” He suggested that the increased visibility and value of the grant could lead to higher participation.

Opposition and Government Commitment

The decision to increase the grant follows a government-commissioned inquiry that advised against such a significant raise, arguing that the cost outweighs the benefits. However, the government has opted to proceed with the policy, reflecting its firm commitment to addressing immigration issues.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, who took office in 2022 with a minority coalition supported by the Sweden Democrats, has made immigration and crime reduction key aspects of his administration’s agenda. The Sweden Democrats, now Sweden’s second-largest political party with 20.5% of the vote, have heavily influenced the government’s stance on immigration.

Since the 1990s, Sweden has welcomed a substantial number of migrants from countries such as the former Yugoslavia, Syria, Afghanistan, Somalia, Iran, and Iraq. The country continues to face challenges in integrating immigrants into its society. The new grant policy is part of a broader effort to address these challenges and manage migration more effectively. Despite opposition from the inquiry, the government remains committed to its migration agenda, which could have long-term implications for immigration and integration policies in Sweden.