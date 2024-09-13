Flutterwave’s Send App launches affordable cross-border payment services in Malawi

Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payment technology company, has announced the commercial launch of its flagship remittance product, Send App by Flutterwave, in Malawi. The app allows users to facilitate faster, easier, and more affordable cross-border money transfers into the country. Customers can now receive money on both mobile and web devices, benefiting from favorable exchange rates, 24/7 in-app assistance, and a dedicated support team.

Send App operates with the same high global security standards that Flutterwave uses to protect the data and funds of its business clients. With its recently acquired International Money Transfer Operators (IMTO) license from the Reserve Bank of Malawi, Flutterwave is now able to offer even more convenience for Malawians, making it easier for residents and diaspora communities in the UK, US, and Europe to send money to any bank in Malawi via the Send App.

Olugbenga ‘GB’ Agboola, Founder and CEO of Flutterwave, stated, “At Flutterwave, we have always prided ourselves on our commitment to providing value where it is most needed. With Send App’s arrival and our knowledge of the crucial role remittances play in supporting individuals in Malawi, we are better positioned to support Malawians who want to receive money from the diaspora. This marks the beginning of an exciting journey of endless possibilities in Malawi.”

Lumbani Gondwe, Country Manager of Flutterwave Malawi, added, “Send App was built to connect families, friends, and loved ones seamlessly, no matter the distance. With complete bank coverage and ongoing efforts to expand delivery options, including Mobile Money and Cash Pickup, we are ready to facilitate affordable, quick, secure, and seamless international money transfers for Malawians at home and abroad.”

Since its relaunch in 2023, Send App has been fulfilling its mission to strengthen the bonds between Africans in the diaspora and their loved ones at home. By offering comprehensive remittance services tailored to diverse customer needs in Malawi, Flutterwave continues to solidify its reputation as a trusted partner for cross-border payment solutions across Africa and beyond.