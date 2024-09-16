Nigerian Armed Forces neutralize notorious bandit leaders, rescue 13 kidnapped students in Kaduna

The Nigerian Armed Forces have successfully eliminated notorious bandit leader Halilu Sububu and freed 13 kidnapped students from a terrorist hideout in Kaduna. The operation was conducted by troops from Operation Hadarin Daji, as confirmed by the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation. Another terrorist leader, Sani Wala Burki, was also neutralized in a joint operation in Katsina.

President Bola Tinubu commended the military’s leadership, intelligence agencies, and troops for their outstanding efforts, praising their effective collaboration and unwavering dedication. He assured continued government support for military operations aimed at restoring peace and security in the country.

Rescue of Kidnapped Students

The dismantling of the terrorist enclave in Kaduna, which led to the rescue of 13 kidnapped students, has brought significant relief to the affected families and dealt a serious blow to the terrorists. This success follows President Tinubu’s directive for service chiefs to relocate to the North-West until normalcy is fully restored.

In Zamfara, the elimination of Halilu Sububu, a key figure responsible for terrorizing communities in Zamfara, Sokoto, and other parts of North-Western Nigeria, marks a major victory for the military. General Yusuf, Commander of Operation Hadarin Daji, praised the coordination between the military and intelligence agencies, saying, “Our coordinated efforts have led to these remarkable outcomes. The dedication and bravery of our troops are pivotal in restoring peace to the North-West.”

Additional Developments

The Nigerian military also recovered approximately 700,000 liters of stolen crude oil in the Niger Delta during a week-long operation aimed at curbing oil theft. Defence spokesperson Major-General Edward Buba revealed that 36 suspected oil thieves were arrested, 133 individuals were freed from captivity, and 270 weapons, along with over 5,000 rounds of ammunition, were seized. Several illegal oil refineries were also destroyed, with the proceeds valued at about N637.7 million.

On the international front, China’s President Xi Jinping pledged $50 billion in financial support to Africa over the next three years, including $140 million in military aid, the largest allocation at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. This pledge surpasses previous commitments and focuses on infrastructure, trade, security, and green development, aligning with China’s strategic objectives.