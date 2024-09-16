Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Senegalese President dissolves parliament amid rising tensions

Senegalese President dissolves parliament amid rising tensions

In response to increasing tension between Senegal’s executive and opposition-led Parliament, President Bassirou Diomaye has officially dissolved the National Assembly, a move that has ignited widespread debate across the nation.

Local observer Aïssatou Diallo believes the decision is strategic: “If they dissolve the Assembly, it’s because they see it serving their interests. But the real priority should be allowing the new government time to implement its program for the benefit of the people.”

While supporters like Seydou Sow argue the move is both legal and necessary, claiming, “The dissolution of Parliament is a good decision considering the Assembly no longer aligns with the president’s ambitions,” opposition figures are less convinced. Moussa Diakhaté, an opposition MP, expressed concerns over the rushed election timeline and the controversial sponsorship law, saying, “This is just another way to manipulate the public and cheat in the upcoming elections.”

With legislative elections slated for November 17, both sides are preparing for a highly charged contest. Analysts, however, warn that the fragmented opposition could struggle in the winner-takes-all system, making the political future of Senegal uncertain.

