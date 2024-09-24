Support USAfricaLIVE.com

USAfrica: Election in Nigeria’s Edo State example of “State Capture. By Peter Obi

USAfrica: Election in Nigeria's Edo State example of "State Capture. By Peter Obi

USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party of Nigeria in the 2023 election served as Governor of Anambra State

What happened over the weekend (of September 21-22, 2024) in the name of election in Edo State (of Nigeria) does not in any way represent the democratic process we chose as a method of electing our political leadership.

Instead, it was a blatant example of ‘state capture’ and continued gross undermining of our democratic process and values.

Any nation whose leadership recruitment process is so fatally flawed is doomed, and we are all seeing the effect in our country.

I urge those in authority not to allow this situation to stand, or depend on it to remain in power.

As a country, we have invested significantly in IReV and BVAS, and they must be allowed to function and used properly in order to free our electoral process from the massive falsification that has plagued it and worsening.

To the agencies and individuals being used to undermine our democracy simply because they hold positions of authority, please remember that your time in office is not eternal. The society that you are helping to destroy today will eventually take her revenge on you tomorrow.

To the lecturers and others complicit in perpetuating this charade, you must reflect deeply on the roles you are playing in damaging the very foundation of our democracy.

The damage you are causing today will inevitably take revenge on you tomorrow and affect your children in the future.

This kind of action has no place in a true democracy. That is why I have always maintained that today’s politics is not about capturing power, but about saving the country and making it work for everyone, regardless of their background.

I remain committed to building a new and truly democratic Nigeria, which I insist is very POssible. -PO

